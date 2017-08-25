A 26-year-old man, Oluwafemi Ogunkunle, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 15,600 litres of diesel.

The defendant a fuel attendant, who resides at Lafenwa Itele area, of Ogun, is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 9 at Cryslad Avenue, Agege, a suburb of Lagos.

Ogu said that when the account was audited, it was discovered that 15,600 litres of diesel, valued at N2. 574millon was not remitted into the company’s account.

“All fingers pointed at the accused, because the missing money was detected at the diesel pump he was attached to, “he said.

Ogu added that the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for mention.