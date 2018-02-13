The Police in Borno have arrested one Bukar Ali, for allegedly pouring hot water on the face of his senior wife, Falmata Bukar.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, told newsmen that the suspect was now in police custody in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said Ali was arrested on Feb. 3 at Shuwari II Area of Maiduguri, after he had committed the act.

“The suspect is married with two wives, and had misunderstanding with his senior wife, who is nursing a 7-day-old baby.

“While she was preparing breakfast in the kitchen, the suspect poured hot water on her face, as a result of which she sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The commissioner said that the victim was referred to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that investigation into the case had begun.

The suspect, however, told journalists that he was trying to seize the hot water from Falmata when he inadvertently poured it on her face.

“She poured hot water on me; I tried to stop her from pouring it on me again; and incidentally it poured on her face and body.

“We have been married for eight years and blessed with four children, my action was not intentional,” he said.