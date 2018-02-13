An upper sharia court sitting in Gusau, capital of Zamfara on Monday ordered the Gusau Local Government Council chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, and four others be remanded in prison custody for two weeks over alleged destruction of the Qur’an.

Others are Salisu Abdullahi, Kabiru Hussaini and Ashiru Musa, all of Gusau town the headquarters of Gusau Local Government.

The council chairman and others are standing trial before the court over alleged destruction the Qur’an and throwing its pages in the toilet.

After the case was mentioned, the chairman and his fellow accused denied all the allegation and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the chairman Barrister Idris applied for bail of his client, but the court turned down the application.

The presiding judge, Suleman Shinkafi fixed the 26th of February for continuation of the case, while the accused will be remanded in the prison custody.