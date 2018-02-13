A 65-year-old man, identified as Adegoke Atanda, was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo for allegedly stealing six live chickens valued at N9,600.

Adegoke was docked alongside his accomplice, a 50-year-old Adegboola Obey on a 2-count charge, bothering on stealing and conspiracy.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Jafani Muslimi, informed the court, presided over by Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade that the two suspects committed the offence on February 10, 2018, around 10.00 pm at Olu Alabi Farms, located around at Oke-Onitea area in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Jafani, who said the six live chickens, estimated at NN9,600 belonged to Olu Alabi Farms Nigerian Limited explained that the offence contravened section 516 and section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 11 Laws of Osun State 2003.

However, the duo pleaded not guilty to the 2-count charge, just as their defence counsel, Mr Okobe Najite applied for their bail in the most liberal and affordable terms.

Presiding Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade granted the two suspects bail in the sum of 20,000 with one surety each, while she adjourned the case to March 1st, 2018 for hearing.