A video of a two year old pupil of Chrisland School, Lekki, Lagos portraying her alleged serial defilement by the school’s supervisor was played yesterday at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

The video was played during the testimony of Miss Olive Ogedengbe at the trial of Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, a Supervisor at Chrisland School over defilement of a child. Proceedings lasted from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Ogedengbe, a clinical psychologist, is an expert in sexual and reproductive health behaviour in children and adolescents. She has over 10 years work experience with children and adolescents, the court heard.

The video recording (Exhibit A1), depicted the child, named Child X, in the clinical psychologist’s office on November 28, 2016 answering questions about the alleged defilement from Ogedengbe and her colleague.

In the recording, Child X was given a sheet of paper and asked to draw the private part of Adenekan, which she did as well as another image with the ensuing questions.

Child X, referring to the other image said: “That is the hand he put in my wee wee.”

Ogedengbe: “Where is Mr. Adenekan’s wee wee?” Child X in response, pointed to her private area. Ogedengbe: “Does he put his wee wee in your wee wee?” Child X: “Yes.”

Child X in the recording, using a teddy bear as a puppet, also showed how the supervisor allegedly sexually abused her friend (name withheld). Kissing the private region of the teddy bear, the child can be heard saying in the video recording “Your bum bum is delicious, your bum bum is sweet, I will eat your bum bum.”

Ogedengbe during her lengthy testimony said from her evaluation, the mother and Child X needed psychological help. “I had asked because I noticed in the course of interacting with the child that the child was occasionally aggressive.

Ogedengbe, before the video recording was played in the courtroom, while being led by Mr Jide Boye, the Chief State Counsel, narrated to the court what had previously transpired during her interaction with the child. She said: “the mother came into my office with a referral letter from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and narrated the story and she started crying.

Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 prescribes a life sentence for the offence of defilement of a child. Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case till March 21 for continuation of trial.