Ebonyi state police command has reportedly lost three of its men posted to the boundary axis between Ikwo local government area and Cross River State at Ofunakpa in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Five policemen were attacked by assailants purportedly in police uniform. Two escaped while three were killed instantly by the hoodlums.

The policemen who were deployed to the war zone at Ikwo were on duty when a set of people allegedly disguised in a police uniform approached them and shook hands with them; but to their dismay, these people opened fire, killing three on the spot.

A source said after the officers were gunned down, one was beheaded, while the assailants cut off the private part of another as it was only one person that his body parts were not tampered with.

The source further said that the command has sent reinforcement to the affected area. However, the deceased has been laid to rest.

One of the victims, Sergeant Terry who is a Yoruba indigene lived at Oroke-Onuoha at mile 50 in Abakaliki metropolis. His wife is nursing their two weeks old baby.

At the time of filing this report those who launched the unexpected attack were yet identified as the police have refused to officially react to the development.