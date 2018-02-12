A tyre repairer in Mbiabam Ibiono community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nkere Uta, on Monday morning allegedly hacked his wife, Mrs. Bella Uta, to death.

It was learnt that Bella, who was in her early 30s, had five children for the man.

A source told newsmen that the suspected wife killer had been diagnosed with mental illness but was said to have recovered.

Another source said the late Bella was a very beautiful woman, and with low financial status of the husband, he was always feeling insecure.

It was gathered that Nkere, after killing his wife, blocked the entrance to his home and threatened to kill anybody who dared question his action until he was overpowered by the Police.

Nkere and Bella were said to have attended church together on Sunday along with their five children.

It was gathered that the late Bella was a hard-working petty trader and well-loved in the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko McDon, confirmed the incident but said the suspect has been arrested by Itam Division of the state command.

On the motive behind the murder, Odiko replied via WhatsApp: “Investigation is in progress, you will be communicated to, please.”