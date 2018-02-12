A 43-year-old chef, Christian Lazarus, was on Monday charged with theft of his employer’s curtain and wine opener valued at N50,000 at a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, who was arraigned on a charge of theft, pleaded not guilty.

The accused committed the offence on Dec. 31, 2017, at 1.00 p.m. at No. 10b, Agodogba Ave., Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, according to Police Prosecutor Philip Osijiale.

He alleged that the chef stole the curtains and the wine opener worth N50, 000, the property of his employer, Mr Martins Okediashi, when he travelled out of the country.

“The complainant who travelled out of the country came back to discover that the items were missing.

“It was only the accused that was left in the house before his boss travelled and there was no sign that the house was burgled,” Osijiale, an inspector, told the court.said.

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries seven years imprisonment on conviction.

Magistrate Omolaja Kazeem, in his ruling, granted the accused an N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 19.