The police on Monday arraigned a barber, Abiodun Adesina, 21, for allegedly cutting the hands of one Ben Benjamin with a knife and disposed him of his mobile phone.

The accused, a resident of Oke-Ira, Ogba in Lagos is standing trial before Magistrate Y.O. Ekogbulu of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The magistrate granted the accused bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ekogbulu said that the sureties should be gainfully employed, show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG) and adjourned the case until Feb. 15 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, had told the court that the accused and others still at large committed the offences on Jan. 29 at Ogba.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant had gone to a viewing centre to watch a football match.

He said that while the complainant was returning home after the match, he was accosted by the accused and his accomplices.

The prosecutor added that the accused ordered the complainant to surrender his mobile phone but the complainant refused.

He said that the accused brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his hand, collected the mobile phone and ran away.

Okuoimose said that Benjamin raised an alarm that attracted passers-by who then arrested the accused while his accomplices escaped with the stolen phone.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 174, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 stipulates three years’ imprisonment if found guilty of the offences.