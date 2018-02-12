Benue State Police Command has said the body of one of its officers has been retrieved in unflattering condition, as the eyes, ears and nose have been removed.

Four policemen were declared missing after the Saturday night attack on Azege-Ayilamo community in Logo Local Government area of the state.

The command stated on Saturday that suspected herdsmen had ambushed a patrol team at Azege-Ayilamo in Logo council area, where four of its men went missing.

Two of the missing policemen were said to have been rescued on Sunday.

A press statement signed by the command spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday regretted the suspected murder of one of the remaining two missing policemen.

According to him, the retrieved body was found brutally mutilated, with the eyes, ears and the nose removed.

The command expressed its commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.