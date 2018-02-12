A 31 -year-old bank staff, Augustine Ononiwu, who allegedly stole customers’ N5.1 million was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused is standing trail on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences between August 2017 and January 2018 at Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the accused and others still at large conspired to steal N5.1 million belonging to a new generation bank.

Ayorinde said that the accused, who worked in the domestic fund transfer unit and of the bank, was to process recall of erroneous customers’ transfer with the bank.

The prosecutor said that the accused instead diverted the money to his own use.

“The accused diverted several customers’ recalled funds that were expected to be credited to other banks to his personal use.

“The theft was discovered when one of the beneficiaries who had yet to be credited came to bank to complain.

“Upon underground investigation, the bank discovered that the accused debited the bank and fraudulently credited his accomplices,” Ayorinde added.

The prosecutor said that it was based on the discovery that the accused was arrested and handed over to the police.

Ayorinde said the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed for seven years if found guilty of stealing in accordance with the provisions of section 287 (7).

Ononiwu, who resides at Ikeja, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two count charges.

The Magistrate Mrs J.O. Awope, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Awope said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to Feb. 19 for mention.