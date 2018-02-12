The police on Monday arraigned one Zeheed Ibrahim in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for alleged theft and for posing as a pastor.

Ibrahim, a native of Kogi was docked on charges of criminal conspiracy, theft, false personating and being in possession of ‎property, suspected to be stolen.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The prosecutor, Mr Ikem Uchegbulam, told the court that one Daniel Olayanju of Kubwa reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 2.‎

‎He said the defendant and one Emmanuel now at large posed as pastors and collected the complainant’s cell phone valued at N55,000 on Jan. 25.

‎Uchegbulam said that the defendant also forcefully collected the complainant’s ATM card and pin number and withdrew N170,000 from his account.

The prosecutor said the defendant was found with eight different ATM cards and could not give a satisfactory explanation on how he came about the cards.

The offence contravened Sections 97, 287, 179 and 317 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Mohammed Marafa, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show means of identification, utility bill and that his residential address should be verified by the prosecutor.

Marafa adjourned the case until March 19.