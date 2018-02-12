Ahead of Valentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, aphrodisiacs, lingeries and chocolates are the top selling items in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 as a festival of romantic love as many people give cards, chocolates, flowers, perfumes or presents to their spouse or partner as an expression of their love.

Some also arrange a romantic getaway to exotic locations, beach houses, movies at cinemas, candle light dinner or night out in hotel to celebrate the day.

A check by a NAN correspondent in some stores in Lagos revealed that colour red, which symbolises passion and deep love, adorned the walls and glasses of most outlets.

While the heart-shaped outline, doves and the figure of the winged cupid, which are common symbols of Valentine’s Day were displayed conspicuously in most malls.

According to the merchants, top selling items for Valentine’s Day include aphrodisiacs, flowers, chocolates, candy, lingerie, perfumes, champagne or sparkling wine.

Mrs Kemi Ayegbajeje, Chief Executive Officer, Fareedahs Desire, Lekki, said that the company was offering 30 per cent discounts on all its aphrodisiac products in a bid to promote love and healthy relationship.

“Our various range of products from the sex sweetener, virginal tightener to the libido booster, has been a hit among men and women. In fact, since the beginning of this month, we have restocked like three times.

“The world has moved away from overly prim and proper women. Most men do not even like it; mutual sexual satisfaction is the ultimate goal of most couples.

“Many married women are now conscious of the wonders of aphrodisiac made from local herbs and roots to enhance their sexual performance, heighten their partner’s pleasure and ensure marital stability.

“Even some of my friends in the same line of business as mine are excited with the sales boom we have been enjoying. Sexual mastery and satisfaction is a serious money making venture,” she said.

An aphrodisiac is a substance that increases libido when consumed or rubbed. They come in creams, scrubs, perfumes, sweets and tablets.

Some of the aphrodisiac goes for as low as N500 depending on its type, quantity and function.

Mrs Shola Akpomejero, Chief Executive Officer, BSD Travels and Tours, said that the company took the country’s economic situation into consideration in evolving

various packages for couples to enjoy a memorable and idyllic Valentine’s Day.

“There are numerous romantic getaways, lounges and tourist spots which magnetize visitors to feel the sensation of love and share cosy moments with their companion.

“Some of our clients have booked weekend trips, while most of them opted for a boat cruise that has romantic ambiance, wine, chocolate, roses and buffet as a package for couples and singles.

“We were able to attract patronage for the boat cruise because we discounted the price from N28, 000 per person to N18, 000,” she said.

Mrs Kate Ogunleye, Sales Manager, Choices Supermart, said that chocolate and lingerie have been the number one go-to gifts for lovers shopping in their outlets ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Most ladies want to be desirable to their men and the tempting designs of our displayed lingerie and underwear has made the items sold-out in our stores.

“Also, chocolate is the most loved confectionery that most people cannot resist as a gift, because most ladies believe that a gift pack was incomplete without chocolate,” she said.

Ogunleye said that the appeal for chocolate, especially the dark variety, could be because of its various health benefits, adding that moderation was vital in its consumption to form a healthy lifestyle.