The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps have arrested two suspects, Chika Nwakwo, and Chukwujekwe Udoh, who specialized in issuing fake currency to unsuspecting members of the public.

The two were nabbed with the sum of Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand Naira, N278. 000.00. The men carried fake One Thousand Naria (N1000.00) notes, police said.

The Suspects confessed that they bought the fake currency at the sum of One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira, N130. 000.00, somewhere in Lagos state.

Mr. Kayode Balogun, the Commands Spokesperson, revealed that the suspects were arrested after a tip-off from members of the public at Oja Oba in Owo, the Owo local government area of Ondo state.