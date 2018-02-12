A 40-year-old trader, Joseph Orji, who allegedly obtained 16,485 cartons of Dettol disinfectant worth N685,000 by false pretences, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Orji, who resides at 1, Ajibotinu St., Agege near Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Innocent Odugbo told the court that the accused committed the offences in October 2017 at 17, Railway Line, Agege.

Odugbo said the accused obtained the cartons of the disinfectant from Mr Hali Shehu with a promise that he would sell them and remit the proceeds to the complainant; a representation he knew was false.

“After collecting the cartons of the Dettol disinfectant from the complainant, the accused absconded while all efforts made by the complainant to locate him failed,” he said.

Odugbo said the complainant, however, sighted the accused four months after he had been searching for him.

He said that the accused was apprehended with the help of some passers-by and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Mr A. O. Komolafe granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for the mention.