The Lagos State Government has served all furniture traders on road setbacks and walkways from Oshodi to Mile 2 area 24-hour ultimatum to vacate.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi said on Sunday that government issued the ultimatum due to environmental nuisance being constituted by the traders.

He said no responsible and responsive government would tolerate heavy environmental degradation being perpetuated by illegal traders around that axis.

Egbeyemi stated that illegal shanties constructed by these illegal traders who specialised on new/fairly used furniture from Oshodi to Mile 2, particularly around Itire and Ijesha area had now become an abode for criminals.

“Residents around these areas could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of criminal activities being perpetuated by some miscreants and hoodlums who pretend to be new/fairly used furniture traders around Itire and Ijesha axis,” he said.

Egbeyemi also warned residents living around Oshodi to Mile 2 areas to desists from dumping refuse on the median, road setbacks and walkways.

He said the warning became imperative as anyone caught dumping refuse at un-designated spots would be charge to court for prosecution.