The General Overseer of God’s Favour Ministry, Iba, Lagos State, Daniel Onwugbufor, has been arrested for alleged armed robbery.

He was arrested along with an accomplice, Israel Animashaun, by the police in Ogun State.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Sunday said that the two men were arrested on February 1 by officials of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, led by Uba Adams.

He said their arrest followed series of car snatching report which the command has been investigating.

“Their efforts paid off when one of the snatched car, a Lexus RX 330 SUV, was tracked down to the pastor at his Iba residence consequence upon which the pastor was promptly arrested. This arrest led to the apprehension of Animashaun who is an active member of a three-man gang of armed robbery syndicate specialised in snatching of exotic cars at gun point,” he said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said on interrogation, Mr. Animasaun confessed that he and two others snatched the vehicle at gun point in Ajah, Lagos State, and took it to the pastor who helps them sell such stolen items.

“He stated further that the pastor only paid him the sum of N350,000 for the car after using it for two weeks before he sent it to his other accomplice in Onitsha who is still at large. He also informed the police that he once robbed somebody of a Galaxy Samsung handset which the pastor bought for N35, 000 from him.”

The spokesman said the pastor earlier denied knowing that Mr. Animasaun was an armed robber later confessed and blamed his action on the devil.

“He (the pastor) informed the police that the snatched Jeep has been sent to his accomplice in Onitsha but promised to work with the police to get the said accomplice arrested. Efforts are ongoing to get the Onitsha based accomplice arrested,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.