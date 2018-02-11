Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Saturday allegedly ambushed commuters in Jebu Miango Village in Bassa Local Government Area.

Although the hoodlums fled on sighting the police, three corpses, a motorcycle and 24 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition were reportedly recovered from the scene.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He told newsmen that investigation into the incident has commenced, while no suspect has been arrested.

Tyopev said, “Yesterday (Saturday), at about 20:00 hours, the Divisional Police Officer in Bassa Division got an information that at about 19:45 hours of the same day, a gang of unknown gunmen laid ambush on the road between DTV and Jamraf settlement in Jebu Miango Village, Bassa LGA.

“They were attacking unsuspecting commuters. After receiving the information, the DPO led a patrol team to the scene. But on sighting the police vehicle, the armed men took to their heels and disappeared into the nearby bushes.

“The police combed the area, but the bandits were not found since they spotted the police from a far distance and ran very fast.

“At the scene, three corpses were recovered who were suspected to have been killed by the gunmen. A motorcycle was also recovered at the scene.

“Also recovered at the scene were 24 expended shells of 7.62MM ammunition. Photographs of the dead bodies were taken.

“No suspect has been arrested yet, while investigation is in progress.”