A 17-year-old boy, was on Friday arraigned in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal intimidation and joint act.

The defendant of Byazhin Across, Kubwa, Abuja, was docked on a two-count charge of the joint act and criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Ikem Uchegbulam, told the court that one Hussaini Ismaila of L.E.A Primary School, Azhayapi, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 2.

He said that the defendant and three others at large, on Jan. 30, jointly ‘stormed’ the said school, armed with a cutlass and axe, threatening the lives of the staff and students of the school.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant denied committing the offences, while the judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 and one surety in like sum.

Marafa adjourned the matter until March 12 for hearing.