The Mobile Police Force deployed to maintain security at Azege community in Tombo council ward of Gaambe-Tiev Logo LGA, Benue state came under heavy attack yesterday by suspected Fulani Herdsmen militia

The well coordinated attack according to eyewitness led to the burning down of the Hilux Patrol vehicle attached to the police operatives.

The suspected Fulani terrorists, who came in three different groups, ambushed the security operatives in order to capture them but were however not lucky this time as the trained Mobile personnel professionally took cover and defended themselves.

Irked by their inability to achieve their mission, the militia herdsmen resorted to property destruction which included the brand new patrol vehicle and several houses

Meanwhile, another detachment of Mobile Police Force personnel were seen heading towards the area for a reinforcement.

This latest skirmish is coming on the heels of last Thursday’s attack on Anyiin community where two people were killed with many sustaining various degrees of gunshot injuries.