Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dave Akinremi, has said men of his command shot and killed a suspected armed robber in Bali local government area of the state during the general stop and search operation conducted on Saturday.

According to him, the suspect who boarded a commercial bus from Jalingo to Takum attempted to escape when men of the command on duty stopped the bus for a search, but was tracked down.

“The bus was stopped for a search during the operation and the suspect jumped out and dropped his bag.

“The operatives suspecting something was wrong shot him in the leg while he was running into the bush in a bid to escape.

“When the bag was searched, three Italian beretta pistols, 9 rounds of .99mm ammunition and some charms were recovered from the bag,” he said.

The police commissioner said the suspect however, died on the way to the hospital.