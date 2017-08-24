The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery incident in Uyo, the state capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ikechukwu Chukwu, who confirmed the incident disclosed the arrest to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Mr Chukwu said that the police would spare no effort to bring other suspects to book as measures have been put in place to apprehend them.

He declined to disclose the identity of the suspect arrested by the command but promised to give more updates on the manhunt.

Earlier, sources said a gang of suspected armed robbers had trailed their victim from a bank to Dominic Utuk Avenue in Uyo on Wednesday.

However, it has not been confirmed if any casualty was recorded.