The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nasarawa State has arrested an ex-soldier for allegedly defrauding a pastor and 27 job seekers of N4.3 million.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Lawan Bashir-Kano, told journalists on Thursday in Lafia that the suspect was arrested in Doma on Monday following complaints by the victims.

Bashir-Kano said that investigation revealed that the suspect was dismissed from the army in 2014 and had been going around defrauding unsuspecting citizens.

He said the suspect collected the money from the job seekers in the pretext of securing employment for them in military and paramilitary agencies.

According to the commandant, the suspect had contacted one Pastor Daniel Agbune, who was his former teacher, and offered to help his two children secure employment in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“He (the suspect) encouraged the pastor to also bring other job seekers in his church and eventually collected N3 million from the pastor in respect of 22 job seekers in his church and two of his children,’’ he said.

The commandant added that the suspect collected N1.3 million from three other job seekers.

Bashir -Kano further said the pastor, who came under pressure from the victims, later died of heart-related ailment in March after realising that he had been defrauded by the suspect

He said the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he would be charged to court as soon as investigation to ascertain other accomplices on the matter was concluded.

The commandant advised members of the public, especially job seekers, to be wary of scammers and follow due process in their quest to secure employment.

The suspect, on his part, told journalists that he was dismissed from the army in 2014 for professional misconduct.

He named the other accomplices in Abuja who he said were colluding with him.