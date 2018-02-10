Unknown gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed the Southern Ijaw Council chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE Mr. Okaye Igali.

Age 53, Igali, was reportedly shot at the Ayama Ijaw junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Friday by gunmen and died few minutes after been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa.

It was gathered that the deceased was in a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep and was heading to the Ayama Ijaw jetty to board a speedboat to his council area when he was attacked by gunmen allegedly on his trail from Yenagoa, the state capital.

Condemning the killing, the Deputy State President, NULGE, Bayelsa State, Gowon Toruyouye, described the killing as “barbaric and unfortunate” and call on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswata, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He said: “On 9 February, 2018 at about 1440 hrs, one Okaye Igali `m`age 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LGA Bayelsa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed, the attacked was a premeditated murder. The incident was reported about three later, however, Tactical Teams have swung into action to arrest the culprits. Investigation is ongoing.”