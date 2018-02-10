A suspected drug seller, Chidi Ebere, has been arrested and handed over to an official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Olagoke Balogun (Deputy Commander) in Ikare-Akoko Unit of Ondo state.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ikare-Akoko, Jimoh Basiru, reportedly caught Ebere with 20 packs of substance neatly sealed in a carton suspected to be Indian hemps.

According to Basiru, his men went to an accident scene in Oba Akoko along the busy Abuja road where they evacuated some goods just for the owners to claim.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle was said to have been rushed to Iwaro-Oka General Hospital where he was being treated.

It was learnt that the accused came to Ikare Office of the FRSC to claim his goods and its men asked him to show evidence of ownership.

Besides,they asked him what was inside the carton, but he lied.

Sources said they forced him to open the carton and in an attempt to obey the order,he escaped, but was later apprehended by some FRSC officials.

In his confessional statement, he said, Ebere said he was selling spare parts in Abuja and was financially down which prompted him to contact a friend in Lagos who went the drugs to him to raise money.

According to him, this is the first time he would involve in such act.

The police from Oba-Akoko were at the scene of his arrest.