One Ifeanyi Okafor, said to be a 20-year-old boy, yesterday, met his untimely dead, as a Police Sergeant, Mr. Abu Itam, was said to have shot him (Okafor), dead.

The incident took place, at Okigwe-Owerri expressway, close to Okwelle Police Divisional headquarters.

The incident which was said to have happened around 5am, generated demonstrations from the youths of the area.

A situation which forced both the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Abdulahi Kurawa, and the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, to intervene in order to calm the situation.

Also, Vanguard was told that, the tragic incident occurred when Sergent Itam, and three other of his colleagues were on a stop and search operation along Okigwe-Owerri expressway.

According to a villager one Ikem, who claimed he was at the scene, said that, “Listen, this Sergent who shot this young man dead is a very wicked police officer.

“After searching and collecting N20 from other cars, it got to the turn of this tipper, he refused to allow them pass because money was not giving to him.

“When the conductor alighted from the tipper to plead to the Sergent, to allow them pass that since others had gone. The policeman started shouting at the conductor, before you know it, he cocked his gun and to my greatest surprise he released three bullets on the young man. The tipper conductor died instantly.”

It was gathered that the youths of the area out of anger for the police not to have provided the “killer” police Sergeant, had invaded the Okwelle Police Divisional headquarters, pulled down the fences, as well as damaged a Prado jeep in the station.

Meanwhile, the Imo state Commissioner for Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, confirmed this to newsmen, and said that the suspect Sergeant Police, had been arrested and his AK 47 recovered.

He also said: “From the preliminary investigation, the shooting was unprofessional. I have therefore asked the state CID to takeover the investigation.”