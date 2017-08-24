The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnapping of the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga.

The arrest was done after an intensive search and combing operation in one of the forests in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming, the Police Commissioner Abubakar Sadeeq Bello, said that the arrested suspects are currently being interrogated with respect to the kidnap.

Meanwhile, a close family source to the ex-Labour Minister disclosed that negotiations are on between the family and the kidnappers.

The kidnappers are insisting on eight million Naira, the family is ready to pay five million naira to rescue the elder statesman.

Akwanga who was kidnapped on August 22 at his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye village along Wamba road, Akwanga Local Government Area, is still in captivity and has spent two days with his kidnappers.