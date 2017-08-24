The Police on Thursday arraigned a 29-year-old businessman, Dahiru Abdullahi, before a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

The defendant, who resides at Sahara Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja, is standing trial on a count charge of receiving stolen property.

The Prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Nura Salisu, reported the matter at the Gwarimpa Police Station on Aug. 18.

Auhioboh told the court that the defendant bought some wires for N14,000 from one Gambo Ibrahim knowing that the items were stolen.

She said the offence contravened Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Abdullahi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied knowing the items are stolen.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Sadiq ordered that the surety must present utility bill carrying his name and adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for hearing.