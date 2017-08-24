A Katsina Senior Magistrate Court, on Thursday, ordered that a 25-year-old woman, Kamariya Ismail, and her mother, Hassana Sabiri, 48, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly dumping a day-old baby live baby girl in a dustbin where it eventually died.

The police slammed the accused with charges of criminal conspiracy and causing the death of the baby, contrary to section 97 and 235 of the Penal Code law.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Sani Ado, told the court that though investigation was still on in the matter, preliminary findings show that the first accused who resides at the Kofar Kwaya area of Katsina metropolis was delivered of a the baby on July 27, 2017 and she later conspired with the second accused to dispose of it in a dustbin.

Requesting for an adjournment, Ado explained that, “it is an overnight case of criminal conspiracy and investigation has commenced and it is still on.”

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, said the accused persons should remain in prison custody till September 28, when the matter will come up for mention.

She said that the outcome of a legal advice from the Ministry of Justice would determine whether they would go on trial at the High Court or not.

She explained that, “This court will not ask you whether the allegation against you is true or not as the offence you are being alleged to have committed is only triable at the High Court. You are only here for cognizance.”

In a separate case, the court also ordered the remand in prison custody of one Adamu Garba, 48, from Danja, in the Danja local government area of the state for allegedly raping a 13-year old daughter of his neighbour.