A Port Harcourt Magistrate court in the Rivers State capital has remanded Sergeant JohnBosco Okoroeze in prison custody.

Sergeant JohnBosco is standing trial for the negligence of duty which led to the escape of a ritual suspect who allegedly raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl.

The suspect, Maxwell Ifeanyi Dike, an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), was said to have cut off the vital parts of the eight-year-old girl before he was apprehended by security operatives on Saturday last week.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Zaki Ahmed, had said the suspect fled while he was being interrogated and prepared to be moved to where he would be detained at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The case which has been handed over to the Department of Public Prosecution was adjourned till September 13 for the defence and prosecution to adopt their written addresses.