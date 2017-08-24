An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old police recruit in training, Temitope Yusuf, to three months imprisonment for assaulting his colleague with a machete at the Police College, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Yusuf had pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting his colleague with a machete and causing him bodily harm.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr. Lekan Idowu, had pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy because his client had been dismissed from the training school.

In his judgment, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Taiwo Oladiran, sentenced the recruit-in-training to three months imprisonment.

- Advertisement -

Oladiran, however, gave the convict an option of N15, 000 fine, as he was a first offender.

The prosecutor, Sgt. James Oriola had told the court that Yusuf on Aug. 16, at about 7:30 a.m., unlawfully assaulted his colleague, one Ajala Ibukunoluwa, by pressing hot iron on his right hand.

Oriola said Yusuf was alleged to have macheted Ajala with a cutlass on the forehead and his left leg and caused him bodily harm during a fight.

He said the offense took place at Police Training School, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He said the offense contravened Section 252 and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo state 2000.