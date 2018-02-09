A 24-year-old woman, Bimpe Adeite, who allegedly stole a generator valued N70,000 belonging to a male friend, risks three-year imprisonment if found guilty.

The court heard that Adeite sold the generator and spent the proceeds on hair and skin creams.

The accused was, on Friday, brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on a charge of stealing. Her address is unknown.

Akpan Uko, the police prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 26 at No. 13, Adamu St., Itoga, Badagry. He said the generator belonged to Mr. Denis Akanbi, a friend of the accused.

“The accused went to spend time with the complainant, so when he was not around on this particular day, she decided to steal the generator and sell it.

“She spent the money on her hair and cream products,” the prosecutor said.

Uko said the offence was punishable under Section 285 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 and a surety who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 1 for further hearing.