A 24-year-old stepson, Victory Thomas, who allegedly beaten his stepfather to death, was on Friday docked before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

Thomas is facing a charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January15 at 8.00 p.m. at Lakowe Area of Ajah in Lagos State.

Olatunde said that the accused, who was already drunk before getting home, challenged his stepfather, Joseph Obour, 45 and beat him leading to his death.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The plea of the accused was not taken in court.

The Magistrate, Bola Folarin-Williams, admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Folarin-Williams explained that she granted bail to the accused, because he did not have the intention to kill his stepfather.

The magistrate, however, said that the accused should remain in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail.

She directed the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Folarin-Williams adjourned the case until March 5 pending the outcome of the legal advice from DPP’s office.