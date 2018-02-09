A housewife, Hadiza Ibrahim, has pleaded with a Sharia court in Minna, Niger State, to dissolve her marriage, saying she does not love or cherish her husband.

Ibrahim told the court that she had warned her husband, Mai-Anguwa Aliyu, from the outset that their ‘arranged marriage’ was destined to fail as she was forced into it.

“I am begging this court to dissolve our marriage because I don’t love or adore my husband.

“I warned him from the beginning, when he and my father pressured me into it, that the marriage was never going to see the light of the day.

“It was an arranged marriage and what’s the point of being in it when I don’t feel anything for my husband?

“Nothing will make me go back to him, even if he is given the chance to try and settle things with me,” she said.

Aliyu, however, maintained that he still loved his wife and would not want them to go their separate ways.

He prayed the court to give him more time to try and prevail on his wife to have a second thought about opting out of the marriage.

The Presiding Judge, Ahmed Bima, advised the couple to give peace a chance and settle their differences with patience and understanding.

Bima, however, cautioned against marrying a woman against her wish, saying that such could be counter-productive.

He adjourned the case until February 22 to allow both parties to reconcile their differences.