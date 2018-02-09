At least three persons have been killed while many others sustained injuries in an attack at Tsokwa village in Logo local government area of Benue state.

Nyajo Richard, chairman of the local government, who confirmed the attack to Channels Television, said it happened on Thursday night.

He said the attackers suspected to be herdsmen stormed the village around 8pm, shooting at different directions and burning down houses.

Richard was quoted as saying the survivors are currently at the local NKST hospital in the local government.

The police have reportedly mobilised officers to the community for recovery operations and to search for those who are still missing since the attack.

Logo is one of the local governments where people were killed on the first day of the year.

The latest attack happened less than two days after the military announced a 44-day military operation in six north-central states, including Benue.