A Customary Court in Igando, Lagos, has dissolved a 16-year-old marriage between Eunice Enebeli and her husband, Stephen, after the woman alleged constant threats to her life by the man.

Akin Akinniyi, the court’s president, granted custody of the couple’s children to their mother until they attain the age of maturity.

“As regards the custody of the children, who are age 15, 13 and 10, they are minors and also have always been staying with their mother up till moment,” Mr. Akinniyi said.

Mrs. Enebeli, who resides in Idimu Road in Ikotun, had approached the court seeking to end the marriage after accusing the husband of frequent threats to her life and plans to kidnap their only son.

“He has been threatening me that if I dare make any attempt to divorce him, he would poison me and he would bring another woman home.

“He also threatened to kidnap our only son if I divorced him. I am tired of the marriage. He never cared for me and the children. I want the court to dissolve our marriage.

“Even, he left home in August, 2017. We have not been sleeping together as husband and wife since February 2017.”

Responding to her allegations, Mr. Enebeli, 54, denied ever threatening her with a broken bottle.

“I have never done anything like threatening my wife’s life. As for kidnap attempt of my son, is it even reasonable for me the father to attempt kidnapping my own son?

“I cannot do such a thing. I was not well for a long time after being attacked by unknown assailants.” Mr Enebeli.

He, therefore, pleaded the court to go ahead with the dissolution adding that “I don’t have objection to her claim for dissolution of our marriage.”

In his ruling, the court’s president ordered the respondent (Mr. Enebeli) to be paying N5,000 each as monthly allowance totalling N15,000, which must be paid to the petitioner through the court.

“The respondent is equally ordered to be responsible for the payment of school fees for these children which must be channelled through this court,” Mr. Akinniyi added.

The court advised any aggrieved party to appeal within 30 days from the day of judgement and warned that any violation would be treated as contempt of court and would attract imprisonment without an option of fine.