Three persons were on Thursday feared dead when commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders, and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on the Environment clashed.

The clash was said to have occurred on Isolo Road in Mushin area of the State when the Task Force members moved in to apprehend the riders for violation of the laws on their operation.

The clash, which occurred at about 10am, saw the okada riders chasing the Task Force members, backed by policemen, into inner streets in the area, including the popular Ojuwoye Market.

At Ojuwoye Junction, the policemen in the team were said to have started shooting sporadically.

Two persons were said to have been hit by stray bullets from the policemen, while the truck of the Task Force also allegedly crushed a trader to death at the Ojuwoye Market when they were running away.