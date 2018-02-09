The Ondo State Police Command has debunked the report that lives were lost during an armed robbery attack on the Benin/Shagamu Expressway in the state few days ago.

Armed bandits, numbering 10 on Tuesday attacked some travellers on Shagamu/Benin Expressway at Omotoso area of the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police said no live was lost but that the bandits allegedly stole some valuables.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, he said the report trending on the social media that many people were killed in the robbery incident was false.

Joseph said, “the command wishes to state that nothing of such happened. To set the record straight, some passengers in a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Imo State were intercepted by the robbers on the expressway.

“The hoodlums who did not succeed in their efforts to rob the passengers owing to the quick intervention of the men of the command, kidnapped some of the commuters.

“However, four men were later rescued by the police while efforts are being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and rescue the remaining victims. Information from the rescued victims indicated that the hoodlums were from Chad and Niger.

“It must be added that no one was maimed, killed or has been reportedly killed by the hoodlums”

The PPRO, while urging the people to disregard the media report, said “it (the report) is a social media malady to whip up sentiment by some lawless members of the society.”