Ruth, the pregnant wife of the taxi driver, David Okoniba, that was crushed to death by a truck after allegedly being pushed by a policeman for failing to give a bribe of N200 on Tuesday in Benin, has reportedly lost her memory.

It was gathered that the couple were preparing for their official wedding ceremony, billed for next week, before the incident.

Ruth has been at the hospital since Tuesday, but the family brought her back home temporarily, when they were informed that Governor Godwin Obaseki was visiting the family.

Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, yesterday, visited the family.

It was also observed that policemen who normally man strategic places in Benin, the state capital, have gone underground following fears that they may be attacked by youths, who witnessed the death of the 26-year-old taxi driver.

The deceased’s elder brother, Festus Okoniba, who commended the Police CP for his concern, said the deceased left behind two children, while the wife is pregnant.

According to him, “the family is happy with the way and manner the Commissioner of Police has shown concern on this matter. He was the one who took my late brother to the mortuary and, in fact, he was there throughout.

“He came to visit the family and assured us that they will follow the due process in dealing with the officers concerned.

¨My brother did not do anything; just because he refused to give N200 to the policemen. In fact, the wife even offered to give the officers N1,000 and wanted the Police to take N100 and give them change, but they refused.

“This was a young man that was preparing for his wedding next week Saturday. This is sad and you can see the wife is still in shock and we are doing everything possible for her.”