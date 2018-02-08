No fewer than 30 temporary shops (makeshifts) were destroyed following an early morning fire outbreak near the GSM market at Farm Centre in Kano metropolis.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told newsmen in Kano on Thursday that the incident happened around 1:55am on Thursday.

“We received a distress call early hours of today (Thursday) from ASP Abba Sabo from Kwalli police division at about 01:55am that there is a fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 02:00am to quench the fire, “he said.

Mohammed attributed the incident to an electric spark from power change-over device.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful in the way they use electrical appliances so as to forestall future fire accidents.