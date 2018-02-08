Six men accused of being responsible for the kidnap of the 61-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Menakeb Limited, Chief Nemi Adoki, and killing of Maikano Abdullahi on December 15, 2017 at 129, Victoria Street, Port Harcourt, Rivers State have been arrested.

Recovered from them were two Pump Action guns.

The arrest followed the killing of Abdullahi and kidnapping of Adoki on the same day, with his release on January 4, 2018 after the payment of N9 million ransom.

Adoki was kept for 21 days of captivity in the creeks of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The arrest of the suspect was effected by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Those arrested from different locations in Rivers and Bayelsa States are Justice Timothy, 22, described as the “deadly gang leader”, who uses the AK47, and responsible for the death of Abudullahi, in charge of negotiations, collected N1.8 million from the ransom; Akpos Livinus, 33, coordinator of the gang’s operations, arranged weapons used, location of the stronghold in the creeks and picked N1.2 million from the N9 million ransom; Daniel Allen, 27, participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom, given N1 million; Kelvin Alpheus, 30, tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang and hostages, got N400,000; David Abak, 29, driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap and pocketed N800,000; and Tekena Silva, 26, sacked driver of Adoki, brought the kidnapping job to the group and got N1 million share from the ransom.