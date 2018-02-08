The prosecution for Lagos State on Thursday at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, stalled the trial of Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, the Chrisland School supervisor charged with raping a two-year-old pupil.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that proceedings did not hold as scheduled, due to a typographical error in the additional evidence filed by the prosecution.

The Defence Counsel, Olatunde Adejuyigbe, pointing out the error, said the notice of the additional evidence was not indicated on the court processes that were served on him by the state.

Mr. Adejuyigbe told the court that he would no longer tolerate being served documents in the courtroom by the state just before proceedings were slated to begin.

“If they should serve me in court on Monday, I will object, the state has the machinery to do the right thing,” he said.

The prosecution for the state, led by Jide Boye, however, asked the court for a stand down (short recess from proceedings) to make corrections to the documents.

Justice Sybil Nwaka, however, did not oblige the state prosecutor’s request.

“Put your house in order, come back on Monday.

“This case is adjourned to February 12 for continuation of trial at 11a.m.,” the judge said.

NAN reports that Mr. Adenekan when he was arraigned on January 29, pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement of a child.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Adenekan committed the offence sometime in November 2016 at Chrisland School in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the defendant defiled the complainant by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged defilement was reported to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team for investigation.

The offence violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which recommends a life sentence for anyone convicted of defiling a child.

The trial of Adenekan commenced on Feb. 6 and one witness, Miss Gloria Chinonyere, an ex-social worker has so far testified on behalf of the prosecution.