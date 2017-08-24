Police say they have arrested the second suspect allegedly linked to the killing of an eight-year-old girl in Rivers State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, confirmed this on Thursday in a telephone interview on Channels TV.

The principal suspect, one Maxwell Ifeanyi, had escaped from police custody after he was arrested for allegedly raping and killing the minor.

“Well, the latest is I’m delighted to inform you that the second suspect who the principal suspect alleged asked him to get those parts has been arrested this morning (Thursday),” Mr Ahmed said.

The police commissioner said that the principal suspect who is currently at large had mentioned the second suspect as his accomplice when he confessed to committing the crime.

- Advertisement -

He said, “There are two of them. The principal suspect when he was arrested, he confessed to committing the crime and he mentioned that someone asked him to get some parts of a human being for them to make money. So that person has been arrested this morning.”

Ahmed believes the second suspect was involved in the crime, saying Ifeanyi provided the information which led to his arrest while he was being interrogated.

“I strongly suspect that this person we have arrested is involved in the crime. The boy (Maxwell Ifeanyi) gave his name and gave his number and he mentioned that this is the person who asked him to get these human parts that they are going to make money,” he said.

The police commissioner also expressed optimism that the principal suspect would soon be arrested and urged the public to provide the Command with useful information.