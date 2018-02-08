Oyo State Police Command Wednesday declared that no fewer than four suspects have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s killing of Officer in Charge (OC), Special Anti-Robbery, Saki Unit, by some suspected armed robbers.

The OC was reported to have been killed by some suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday.

The SARS boss, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was said to have been macheted to death by Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

But the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the killing of the OC to newsmen in his reply to SMS sent to him.

Ajisebutu who said that the Police had began investigation to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the killing, also disclosed that the officer was killed by armed robbers and not Fulani herdsmen.

He said in the SMS “It is true that he was killed by some armed robbery suspects. The command is investigating the case.

“Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder”.