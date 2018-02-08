A Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old herb seller, Mr Quammarudeen Abdulfatai, to 28 months imprisonment for burgling a residential building and carting away valuable items and cash.

The Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Rasaq Lamidi, had earlier informed the court that the convict invaded the apartment of one Oyebola Johnson Olarewaju of Agojesu Area, Iludun Quarters, Osogbo on May 11, 2017, around 1.30 am and made away with his victim’s personal belongings.

The convict was said to have gained entry into the Oyebola’s apartment through the window before he made away with one Galaxy Samsung S7 Edge phone valued at N350,000, one Bontel phone worth N25,000, one handbag valued at N10,000, one complete male dress estimated at N20,000, one HP Computer worth N250,000 and a cash sum of N150,000.

According to Lamidi, the total value of items stolen by the convict was put at N805,000.

He explained that the offence committed by the convict and others at large was contrary to and punishable under Section 410, 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Volume II, laws of Osun State, Nigeria, 2003, adding that the convict escaped to Ibadan, Oyo State after the criminal act before he was apprehended

However, the convict pleaded guilty to the 2-count charge, bothering on burglary and theft, just as his counsel, Mr Okobe Najite, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, describing his client as a first time offender.

Delivering his judgement, presiding Magistrate Tunde Badmus sentenced Abdulfatai to 16 months imprisonment for burglary with the option of fine of N10,000 while he also bagged 16 months behind the bar for theft, without the option of fine.