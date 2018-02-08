Ondo state Police Command, on Tuesday, rescued three people who were abducted by dare devil armed men who robbed at the Benin/Ore Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The rescued victims who included, two women and a man, Nwosu Regina, Opara Oluchi and Johnson Okechukwu, were abducted by the armed robbers who fled the scene of the incident after the intervention of the military operatives from Okitipupa, Ondo State.

One of the victims who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said they were on their way to Lagos from Orlu, Imo state when they ran into the armed men.

He explained that they were held hostage and dragged into the bush when they noticed the presence of the military men.

He “the armed men were on a mission to kidnap people for ransom and they dragged us into the bush immediately they sighted the military men.

“They are not from Nigeria, from the language they speak, it shows they are not from here, they are either from Niger or one of the neighbouring country around here”

Speaking, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, said police from the state command swung into action immediately the incident was reported.

He said the security operatives combed all the forest in the area and were able to secure the freedom of the three victims abducted by the suspects

He, however, said a full-scale investigation has commenced into the incident while detectives from the state command are still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.