The ancient town of Saki in Oyo State boiled Tuesday evening as suspected herdsmen reportedly killed the area commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Sheu Magu, and one other member of the squad in a village near Ogbooro.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said four suspects had been arrested while investigation had commenced on the matter.

Also, another officer, simply identified as Ademola, who is also one of the victims of the herdsmen’s attack, is said to be receiving medical treatment at the Baptist Medical Centre, Saki.

Sources said that the incident happened on Tuesday when men of the Nigeria Police Force visited a village to investigate a criminal charge against one of the herdsmen, but it later turned to violence.

The source said: “Saki is boiling now. OPC, Police, and other brave people in Saki are in the bush as I am talking to you now, hunting for the herdsmen.

“People are now afraid that Boko Haram is here in our domain.

“The whole thing started when the police arrested one of the herdsmen for robbery in Saki.

“It is precisely a village along Ogboro-Agbonle road in Saki East Local Government Area of the state.

“On getting to the village, the informant that led the team was attacked first and killed.

“The leader of the police team, popularly called Sheu, was also matcheted and killed while others escaped miraculously.

“One of those who escaped told us that they used cows to surround them before they attacked.

“It is better government at all levels come to our rescue now,” he lamented.