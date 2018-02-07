The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has arrested seven suspects over their alleged involvement in child trafficking.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Macdon, and made available to newsmen in Uyo.

Macdon said that the police, acting on intelligence, arrested one female, Eno Archibong Emah, who was alleged to have conspired with others to sell her baby boy for N400, 000.

The suspect, who hailed from Ikot Eman Itam in Itu Local Government Area, was said to have been arrested on Jan. 20.

“The suspect gave birth on Nov. 12, 2017, but conspired with one Emmanuel Okon and one Emem Asuquo Okon to sell her one-month old child to one Kate, whose surname and address in Aba, Abia State are unknown.

“Operatives monitored and promptly arrested the mother of the child who later led the police to other accomplices in the illicit trade.

“The accomplices, Utibe Sunday John, ‘m’; Imo Ime Udoetuk, ‘m’; Friday John Amiang, ‘m’ and Uwana Ime, ‘f’, all confessed to the crime and revealed their individual roles in the offence.

“They also told us how the proceeds were shared amongst themselves,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the culprits have been arraigned in court.

Macdon also said that the command, on Jan. 27, also arrested four suspected armed robbers, alleged of robbing three young men along Nwaniba road in Uyo metropolis.

He said that the three men, all of UniUyo Permanent Site, stopped a patrol team at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, alleging that they had been robbed at gun point by occupants of one XTERA Jeep.

“The team swung into action and gave the robbers a hot chase to IBB road, by Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI), where one of the hoodlums, hanging at the door of their vehicle, exchanged gunshots with the police.

“The suspect was shot and fell off the vehicle while others drove off. “He was arrested and the sum of N18,830 was recovered from him.

“On Jan. 31, while on intensive patrol at about 3:00a.m., the jeep was sighted at Mobil Filling Station, Oron Road by Uruan Street, Uyo with its four occupants arrested.

“On instant search, an extra number plate used during the robbery operation on January 27 was recovered in the pigeonhole of the jeep,” he said. The police spokesman said during investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.