A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Isaac Yerima, to two months imprisonment for stealing a generator battery.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N5,000 fine.

Sadiq advised the convict to desist from committing crimes, adding that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Yerima, who resides at Dantata Company Quarters, Life Camp, Abuja, was convicted on a count charge of theft.

The convict had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, had told the court that one Yahaya Awal, reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on February 4.

Avhioboh said that the convict stole a generator battery and some wires belonging to the company, while the items were recovered from him during police investigation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.