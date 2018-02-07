The Ogun State Police Command has refuted the alleged attack by herdsmen on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The disputed information had trended on the social media all day on Wednesday.

The Police also asked members of the public to disregard a purported anonymous security alert letter allegedly written by nameless student group urging students and the public not to use the route.

The faceless group was said to have also posted a simulated voice recording on social media in which some people cried and pleaded with their alleged attackers not to kill them.

The police said the picture attached to the post was that of an accident which occurred about eight years ago, precisely on the 31st of July 2010; while the purported voice recording was stage-managed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Command responded in order to allay the fear of the public and to proffer authentic security situation on the axis.

He said, “There is no attack by herdsmen or any other group in all the stretch of expressways across and within Ogun State.

“We make bold to say that the alleged attack being posted on social media is a lie.

“The picture attached to the post is that of an accident which occurred about eight years ago, exactly on the 31st of July 2010, while the purported voice recording was a stage-managed.”

Oyeyemi said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was one of the busiest roads in Nigeria, and the Command was not oblivious of that fact, and had always provided adequate security arrangement along that corridor.

He, however, advised that any suspicious movement or gathering should be reported to the police and other sister security agencies, as quickly as possible.